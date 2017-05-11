Two people died Thursday in separate crashes after the vehicles they were driving went off the road and struck trees.

One crash took place around 4 p.m. on Highway 224 in Pine Grove in Colchester County. A man who was driving and his female passenger were taken to Colchester Regional Hospital, RCMP said.

The man was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital and the woman remains in critical condition.

RCMP are investigating the crash. Highway 224 between St. Andrews River Road and Crooks Mill Road was closed but has since reopened.

A few hours later, a woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving went off the road and hit a tree in Digby County.

Digby RCMP said they responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 217 in Rossway at 7:20 p.m.

Crews from the Emergency Health Services and Digby Fire Department were also called to the scene where the woman was pronounced dead, police said.

RCMP have closed one lane of Highway 217 between Timpany Lane and Gullivers Cove Road.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing, police said..