A Nova Scotia adjudicator has dismissed a woman's small claims court case stemming from the death of her dog after a fight with a German shepherd.

In a written decision released this week, Augustus Richardson dismissed Tammy Nickerson's claim seeking $1,800 to replace her Yorkshire terrier, Twig.

"Is a dog in Halifax entitled to one free bite? If not, is the owner of a dog not known to be vicious liable for any injury caused when his or her dog attacks another dog? Those are the questions posed by the facts of this case," Richardson wrote in the decision.

'Twig got the worst of it'

Nickerson also sought $100 in pain and suffering along with $200 in costs from her neighbours following the altercation between their two pets in July near their Halifax apartment building.

Nickerson's daughter had taken Twig for a walk that day, according to Richardson's decision. In the apartment hallway, the two dogs saw each other, were startled and lunged at each other.

"What is clear is that Bella took hold of Twig, biting down hard," he wrote.

"Twig got the worst of it, not surprisingly, given the discrepancy in size between the two dogs. The claimant took her to the vet. The cost of treating Twig was too much for her to take on. She signed over Twig to someone at the vet who offered to adopt her. Twig was then euthanised."

Richardson found that Nickerson had to prove negligence on the part of the German shepherd's owner, but because there was no such evidence presented to him, he was forced to dismiss the claim.