A woman died after a crash involving a fire truck on icy roads in Timberlea Thursday night. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

A woman is dead after a crash involving a fire truck on icy roads in Timberlea, N.S., Thursday night.

RCMP say the crash happened around 9 p.m.

The fire truck was on route to another accident call, of which there were many last night, a fire official told CBC's Paul Palmeter.

The Timberlea Village Parkway, which connects Route 3 with Highway 103 at Exit 3, reopened around 8 a.m. Friday.

RCMP say the victim is a young woman but there are no other details at this time.

Third death on Nova Scotia roads this week

The woman's death is at least the third on the province's roads and highways this week.

The RCMP in the Annapolis Valley is investigating a crash that happened late on Wednesday night. Officers were called to a single vehicle off Highway 1, in a ditch, at Wilmot. Paramedics and a fire crew from Middleton were also there.

A 34-year-old woman from Annapolis County died. Her name has not been released.

Earlier this week, a man from Antigonish died when his vehicle crossed the centre line of Highway 104 east of his hometown, at Heatherton.