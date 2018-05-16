Woman dead, another seriously injured after Lower Sackville dump truck crash

A woman is dead and another woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving a car and a dump truck at an intersection in Lower Sackville, N.S., Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP were called to the scene at Old Sackville Road and Beaver Bank Connector at 2:45 p.m.

The woman who died was a passenger in the car and the woman who was seriously injured was the driver of the car.

Police said the driver of the dump truck did not appear to be injured.

Police have shut down the intersection and expect it will remain closed until midnight.