A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Thursday morning in Spryfield.

The woman, who is in her 40s, was in a marked crosswalk in the 560 block of Herring Cove Road at about 10:15 a.m. when she was struck by a car travelling inbound, Halifax police said.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and is being questioned by police.

The section of Herring Cove Road where the woman was struck was shut down while police investigated the collision. It has since reopened.