RCMP say they are investigating after a man grabbed a woman in Lower Sackville, N.S., this week by luring her to his car for help with directions.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said the incident happened Wednesday at about 1 p.m. as the woman was waiting for a bus on Sackville Drive. A man in a green or blue hatchback pulled up and asked her for directions to a Halifax street.

"He then asked the woman to get into the car and help him with the directions. When the woman declined, the man asked her to add the information to the GPS on his phone," Hutchinson said.

"As the man passed the phone through his passenger window, he grabbed the woman's arm with a loose grip. The woman was able to easily release her arm."

The woman was not hurt. She described the man as having short dark hair, a dark complexion and a thick accent that she didn't recognize.

Police said anyone with information on the incident can call them at 902-490-5020, anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).