Two Acadia University students organized a rally in Wolfville Saturday to add Nova Scotia voices to a national day of protest against the Liberals failure to bring in electoral reform.

Gillian Hollebone and Caroline Beddoe wanted to attend a rally to let Prime Minister Justin Trudeau it's "not OK" to break a major campaign promise that would have brought more women and minorities into politics.

"I saw there were protests going on all around Canada. I was surprised there wasn't one in Halifax," Hollebone said.

"The message we want to send with this event is Canadians, and specifically the town of Wolfville, cares about this issue and is upset that the Liberals promised it and now it's not going to happen."

During the federal election, Trudeau vowed to bring in a form of representation that would be in proportion to the national popular vote. On Friday, at a town hall meeting in Yellowknife, he said he preferred ranked ballots — enabling voters to rank candidates in terms of preference — but that it would favour the Liberals too much. At the end, Trudeau rejected reform, saying a referendum or proportional voting would be too divisive for Canada right now.

Votes should have equal value

That doesn't sit well with Hollebone, 18.

"It's important. The first-past-the-post system is unfair," she said.

"Everybody's vote isn't given the same value. It's much better to have a proportional representation system which allow people's votes to mean the same, no matter where you live in the country," she said.

The number of successful female and minority candidates is higher in countries with proportional representation voting systems, such as Germany, Hollebone said.

"Not only did I lose a lot of trust in him, I was very saddened by his decision," she said of Trudeau.

The rally in Wolfville's Clock Park was expected to attract 30 to 40 people, including a speaker and some Acadia faculty members.

A march to Liberal MP Scott Brison's office in Wolfville was also planned to follow the event.