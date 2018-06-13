Wolfville business, apartment heavily damaged by fire

A Korean restaurant and an apartment were heavily damaged by fire Tuesday night in Wolfville, N.S.

Fire crews responded to the blaze on Elm Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.

"We were called to a residential and business structure fire and when we arrived on scene, there was heavy fire through the building," said Wolfville Fire Chief Todd Crowell.

"The second floor, which was an apartment, is completely gutted."

Crowell said there was a tenant in the apartment but the person got out safely.

A firefighter works to extinguish a blaze that broke out late Tuesday night in a building on Elm Avenue in Wolfville, N.S. (Submitted by Ian Swinamer)

Most of the damage was at the rear of the building and the top floor.

Crowell said the Danji Restaurant, located on the ground level, received smoke and water damage and another restaurant next door suffered minor damage to its exterior due to the heat coming off the fire.

The provincial fire marshal is expected to arrive in Wolfville on Wednesday to begin an investigation of the blaze and to determine its cause.