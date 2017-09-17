Two families in Wolfville, N.S. were forced out of their homes early Sunday morning after fire damaged two apartments inside a house at 39 Willow Avenue.

"There was a family of three in one side and a family of five on the other. So all together there were four adults and four children who were displaced overnight," said Dan Bedell, a spokesperson for the Canadian Red Cross.

The fire started in the kitchen of one of the apartment units, Bedell said.

Bedell said the Canadian Red Cross is helping the families with temporary lodging, clothing, food, a few basic necessities and some comfort toys for the children.

The call for the fire came some time around 3 a.m. Sunday, Bedell said, and the Canadian Red Cross was at the scene at 5 a.m.

"Our involvement tends to be in those emergency few hours after a fire to make sure people have a place to go and then have the basics that they need," said Bedell.