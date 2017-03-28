A mix of snow and freezing rain has led to some dicey driving conditions and has knocked out power in pockets of the province today.

Many roads throughout Nova Scotia are snow covered with icy patches, according to the province's Department of Transportation.

About 1,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are without electricity as of 1 p.m. Most of the outages are just outside Bridgewater in the Hebbs Cross area in Lunenburg County where lines are down.

Classes are cancelled in the Halifax Regional School Board, the South Shore Regional School Board and the Annapolis Valley Regional School Board.

A freezing rain warning is in effect for southwestern Nova Scotia, including Digby, Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties. More freezing rain and ice pellets are expected in those areas tonight.

The freezing rain is expected to turn to snow by Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada issues freezing rain warnings when weather conditions allow for ice to build up and cover surfaces. Areas such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may be icy and slippery, warns the national forecaster.

There is slushy, heavy snow down in many parts of Halifax.

The rest of the province will see the freezing rain end today then switch to a few flurries later in the day. Most areas will have snow tonight into tomorrow, according to CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

However, the Halifax region will have a chance of flurries with a risk of freezing drizzle tonight. Tomorrow there will be snow but that too will be coupled with a risk of light freezing rain in the morning.

There are a handful delays at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport but everything is running smoothly at the Sydney airport. Marine Atlantic ferry service is also on time.