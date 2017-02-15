We're on track to see another powerful low-pressure weather system move through the province on its way into the Gulf of St. Lawrence tonight and Thursday.

The low brings more snow to Nova Scotia beginning this evening and tonight.

The snow carries on into Thursday morning, slowly easing to flurries for the afternoon and evening.

Most in the province should expect close to another 15 centimetres.

25 centimetres of snow

Digby, the Annapolis Valley, Hants, Cumberland, Colchester, and Pictou areas are likely to see local amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres.

Much of that area is under a winter storm warning by Environment Canada.

Winds will hit peak gusts of 60 to 80 km/h out of a northerly direction Thursday morning and afternoon.

Strong winds

Local gusts in Inverness County will hit 130 km/h due to enhancement from the Highlands.

A Les Suetes wind warning is in effect.

The stronger winds will drive some drifting and blowing snow.

Calm by Friday

As a word of caution, some roads may see additional accumulation from that as well as the falling snow because of the extensive snowbanks around the province.

Calmer days are ahead with flurries and gusty winds Friday.

Mostly sunny to a mix of sun and cloud to get the weekend started on Saturday.