Schools, flights and ferries are cancelled this morning as a winter storm continues to batter Nova Scotia with snow and high winds, making for treacherous travel conditions.

Temperatures are hovering around -10 C on the mainland with light snow. There are reported wind gusts of up to 75 km/h in some areas and blowing snow has reduced visibility.

Heading into Cape Breton, it is -4 C in Port Hawkesbury, with light snow and the thermometer has risen to 2 C in the Sydney area where the snow has turned to drizzle.

The province's Transportation Department has 400 snowplows out across Nova Scotia this morning. However, it says blowing snow quickly fills in areas after the plow moves on. With the cold temperatures, salt hasn't been very effective either. The department advises drivers to reduce speeds and use caution.

Halifax snowplows are also out in full force today — the municipality says it has 300 snow-clearing machines working.

The MacKay Bridge over Halifax Harbour is closed to high-sided vehicles this morning due to high winds.

CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen said this morning's snowfall amounts were less than expected on parts of the mainland, including the Halifax area, as snow turned to ice pellets during the evening.

Cumberland County had the highest accumulation with about 30 centimetres, 15 centimetres in Halifax and 19 centimetres in Queens County.

A car is buried in snow in Amherst. Cumberland County had the highest snowfall amounts overnight into Friday. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Students got an impromptu long weekend as many school boards across Nova Scotia cancelled schools Friday.

At Halifax Stanfield International Airport, most flights have been delayed or cancelled. All passengers are advised to check on the status of their flights before going to the airport.

Workers at Halifax Stanfield International Airport were busy Friday morning de-icing planes. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Halifax Stanfield International Airport passengers get comfortable Friday while waiting for delayed flights as a result of an overnight storm. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Marine Atlantic cancelled crossings Friday morning, with the next scheduled crossings at 11:45 p.m.

Nova Scotia Community College campuses are closed this morning, except in Halifax, Dartmouth and Lunenburg where conditions are expected to be reassessed at 9 a.m. and openings delayed until 10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Police are asking motorists to drive with caution this morning. Roads are snow covered across the province, the Transportation Department reported Friday morning.

Most areas of Nova Scotia are looking at continued blowing snow and flurries for the remainder of Friday. A wind warning is in effect for Cape Breton.