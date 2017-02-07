Back-to-back wintry systems will hit the province this week. The first is a mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain tonight and Wednesday. The second is a nor'easter that will impact late Thursday into early Friday.

Tonight and Wednesday

Snow will build across the province southwest to northeast this evening and tonight. There will be widespread snow in the southwest by mid- to late evening. The snow will reach Hants and Halifax counties between 9 p.m. and midnight.

From there it will build across the north and northeast of the mainland by 3 a.m. The snow will spread across Cape Breton between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Most areas will see five to 10 centimetres of snow. Many parts of Nova Scotia will be contending with snowy, slushy or icy road conditions Wednesday morning. Give yourself extra time and space on the roads.

Nova Scotia will see 5-10 cm of snow while New Brunswick could see up to 15 cm. (CBC)

This is a warm front with southerly winds that will gust 40 to 60 km/h, except in Inverness County where they will gust to more than 100 km/h and there is a wind warning in effect.

Temperatures will rise significantly on Wednesday. As they do, the snow will transform into ice pellets and then into light freezing rain before becoming showers.

The change to showers is expected to run from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. in Halifax and Hants County, and the southwest. The rest of the mainland will see the snow change to showers from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The snow-to-rain change will start around 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. in Cape Breton. Afternoon temperatures across the province will eventually reach a range of 8 C to 12 C

It will take several hours for the snow and ice to change to rain on Wednesday. (CBC)

Temperatures will fall back several degrees below freezing Wednesday night, so watch for ice on Thursday.

Nor'easter on the way for Thursday

A low pressure system moving off the coast of Virginia will develop into a nor'easter. That will impact the province Thursday evening into Friday morning.

A mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain looks likely for the Atlantic coastline, with heavy snow for the remainder of the province.

A more detailed snowfall forecast for this system will be possible on Wednesday. Most areas could see 15 centimetres of snow or more. Peak wind gusts are projected to reach or exceed 70 km/h.