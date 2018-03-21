A pair of low pressure systems making their way toward the Maritimes today will bring snowy and slushy conditions to the region for a fourth time this month.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Nova Scotia. Snow is expected this evening, but will turn to a wintry mix that includes ice pellets and freezing rain overnight into tomorrow morning.

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell estimates snowfall will begin along the southwestern Atlantic coastline at around 5 p.m. Snow will make its way up the Atlantic coastline of the mainland by 10 p.m. and continue across the rest of the province by or a few hours after midnight.

As much as 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected, changing to ice pellets and freezing rain overnight into tomorrow morning.

The highest snow amounts are expected from the Annapolis Valley through to northern Nova Scotia, including the Cobequid Pass. Environment Canada said snow, combined with strong northeasterly winds, will make driving conditions difficult.

"There is also a risk of a prolonged period of ice pellets and freezing rain over some areas overnight Wednesday and Thursday," said Environment Canada.

Mitchell said the Annapolis Valley, Cumberland and Colchester counties, and higher elevations may instead see wet snow.

Strong winds are expected overnight, with gusts between 40 to 70 km/h but reaching 60 to 90 km/h along the coast.

There is also a Les Suêtes wind warning in effect for Inverness County — Mabou and north, with gusts up to 100 km/h expected tomorrow afternoon and continuing into the evening.