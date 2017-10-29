RCMP in Windsor, N.S., have located a man who escaped police custody Friday while barefoot and wearing a hospital gown.

The 31-year-old was arrested around 6 p.m. on Saturday without incident at a home in Three Mile Plains, said police.

Police said they first tried to arrest the man for allegedly violating a court order, but he resisted and assaulted the officers.

Police used a conducted energy weapon, also known as a stun gun, to subdue him.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but later took off running while in handcuffs and without any shoes. He was wearing a hospital gown and grey sweat pants.

The man remains in custody and is expected to appear in Windsor provincial court on Monday. He'll answer to several charges including assaulting an officer, resisting a peace officer and escaping custody.