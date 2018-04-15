N.S. birthplace of hockey to send book of condolences to Humboldt

Condolences for the Humboldt Broncos community are continuing in Nova Scotia this weekend.

The Windsor Hockey Heritage Society is inviting people to add their names to a book of condolences that will be sent to Humboldt, Sask. in support of the hockey team, support staff, their families and first responders at the scene.

Sixteen people were killed when a bus carrying the hockey team collided with a semi-trailer on the way to a game April 6.

"People have been affected all across the country by this tragedy and this is just a small show of support from us," said Trina Norman, president of the Windsor Hockey Heritage Society.

The book is located at the gatehouse of the Haliburton Heritage Museum in Windsor, N.S. There were hockey sticks at the front entrance to the museum and at the doors of the gatehouse. Signings continue between noon and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Windsor, N.S. considers itself to be the birthplace of hockey. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

To say hockey is a big part of the town's identity would be an understatement as Windsor, N.S. considers itself to be the birthplace of the sport.

"Our hearts go out to the people ... the people of Humboldt and Nipawin and all the different areas, Tisdale, all the people who have been affected by this, first responders, RCMP, the paramedics, all the people who were at the scene. We feel so strongly for them and hope that this helps," Norman said.

Amy Lloy, an Avon View High School student who plays for the Valley Wild Bantam AA team as well as her high school team, signed the book of condolences Saturday. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

On Saturday, dozens of people added their names to the book — including Amy Lloy, an Avon View High School student who plays for the Valley Wild Bantam AA team as well as her high school team. Like many who signed their names to the book, Lloy wore a hockey jersey.

"I think everyone is affected by it because everyone that plays hockey, we're all one family," said Lloy.

Lloy said Jersey Day, which was held this past Thursday across Canada, was a huge success at her school. She said about $300 was raised for Humboldt.

Students at Avon View High School raised money for Humboldt on Thursday during Jersey Day. (Submitted by Glen Earley)

Condolences for the Humboldt Broncos continue Sunday in Berwick, N.S.

The management of the Junior A Valley Wildcats hockey team has organized a candlelight vigil at the Kings Mutual Century Centre.

Those planning to go are encouraged to wear a hockey jersey or any team sport attire. The vigil starts at 3 p.m.