The Maritime provinces are expecting the first winter storm of the year to hit on Thursday.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all three provinces, cautioning that significant amounts of snow and damaging winds may result in power outages, travel delays and cancellations, and school cancellations.

Marine Atlantic, which operates the ferries between Newfoundland and Cape Breton, is already warning of possible travel disruptions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The storm system comes as many Nova Scotians have just recovered from a windstorm that swept through the province on Christmas Day, knocking out power to more than 158,000 customers. Many were without electricity for days.

In preparation for the wild weather expected Thursday, Nova Scotia Power said it will be stationing power line and forestry crews across the province starting Wednesday evening.

The utility also recommends having an emergency kit ready that contains a flashlight, a battery-powered radio and fresh water, as well as checking to ensure backup power generations are properly installed and in good working order.

The storm will approach from the south, with snow developing Thursday morning in southwest Nova Scotia and spreading northward, according to the national weather service.

That snow could change over to rain in parts of Nova Scotia later in the day.

Using a long-range model, Environment Canada is predicting snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres for most of Nova Scotia, with 15 to 25 centimetres for New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island starting Thursday afternoon.

Darvill Hamshaw stands beside one of the several trees felled by high winds in a Christmas Day windstorm, which resulted in power outages much of Nova Scotia. (Richard Cuthbertson/CBC)

Environment Canada is also warning of extremely strong winds out of the northeast for New Brunswick and P.E.I. with gusts up to 90 km/h. Nova Scotia is more likely to get easterly winds Thursday afternoon with gusts near 90 km/h along the coast.

Those winds are expected to shift Thursday night to southwesterly gusts that could reach as high as 120 km/h along the Atlantic Coast.

All of this wind and snow is bad news for visibility for those out on the road, said Environment Canada.

There's also the potential for higher than normal waves and water levels in the coastal areas of all three provinces that are expected to last into Friday morning.