Woman threatened with gun, assaulted in Dartmouth attempted robbery

A 44-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was attacked in an attempted robbery in Dartmouth, N.S., early Wednesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police were called to a business on Windmill Road near Tufts Cove just before 1 a.m. Police say a woman was locking up for the night when she was approached by two males, one of whom had a gun.

Police say the suspects struck the woman and then ran away when she cried out for help.

She was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Police say they're looking for two white males who are each about six feet tall. One was wearing a plastic mask, the other a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).