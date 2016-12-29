Batten down the hatches — the province is in for a round of wind-driven rain Thursday night and Friday.

That's right, snow lovers, we're in for wind and rain again ... apologies.

Much like the past few systems, we will find ourselves on the warm side of this area of low pressure as it develops near Cape Cod on Thursday before moving through Maine and into Quebec.

Blanket wind warning

Already Nova Scotia is under a blanket wind warning by Environment Canada.

The southeast winds Thursday will really ramp up overnight into the early morning hours of Friday.

Widespread gusts of 70 to 100 kilometres per hour are being indicated by several computer forecast models.

The topography of the highlands could further enhance the gusts to push them over 100 kilometres per hour for Inverness County.

The winds will turn southwest Friday afternoon but continue to include gusts of 50 to 80 kilometres per hour.

Possible power outages, travel delays

They will slowly subside Friday evening and night.

With winds that strong, impacts to the province could include power outages, delays in travel services — think ferries and flights — as well as produce a rough and pounding surf around the coast.

Mostly a rain event for Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Heavy snow expected in areas of New Brunswick. (CBC)

Be careful if near the water in the fierce winds on Friday.

The rain from the system will move into the southwest of Nova Scotia Thursday evening and spread across the mainland near and a few hours after midnight.

Potential for localized flooding

The rain is expected to move into Cape Breton before sunrise Friday and should wind down to showers or drizzle by Friday afternoon.

That said, most of the province can expect 10 to 20 millimetres, with higher local amounts possible on the Atlantic coastline and in Cape Breton.

Keep in mind that the ground is frozen so standing water or localized flooding could be expected.

As a travel advisory for the region, this same system is expected to bring 15 to 30 centimetres of snow to parts of northern New Brunswick.

Check in frequently on the watches or warnings released for your area and you can find more from myself at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.