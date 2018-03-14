A Cape Breton woman is thanking the Good Samaritans who helped her chase down almost $1,000 in Tuesday's wind storm, but she's still $950 out-of-pocket.

Suzanne MacIntyre of River Bourgeois, N.S., said she withdrew $2,000 from a Port Hawkesbury bank to make a payment at another bank and stopped to run an errand at a nearby shopping centre. On her way back to her car, a sudden gust threw her off balance.

"That's when everything flew out and at first, maybe a couple or three seconds, I didn't realize that what I was seeing flying in the wind ... I was trying to stay upright and go towards the car ... and I thought 'Wow, what a gust of wind! Look at those flyers or papers,' and after a couple of seconds, I went, 'Oh my God, that's my money,'" said MacIntyre.

A mad scramble to get the cash back

She said within seconds, the wind had blown the bills across the parking lot, over a nearby highway and into the woods.

That's when a number of "wonderful" people scrambled to help her retrieve the cash.

"It was cold, it was misty, it was blowing a gale," said MacIntyre.

"All of them just surrendered the money. Nobody even thought to keep anything for themselves."

'You wouldn't see that anywhere'

MacIntyre said she regrets not getting their names, so she can thank them.

"You wouldn't see that anywhere," said MacIntyre. "I'm pretty sure it's because here I am in Cape Breton. Had this happened in a big city, you know, a lot of people would have felt they had a big windfall. No pun intended.

"They would have just picked it up and thought, 'Too bad for her, she must have a lot of money.' That would have been the wrong assumption."

Some cash was turned into RCMP

MacIntyre reported the loss to the RCMP.

An officer at the Port Hawkesbury detachment confirmed that a man has since turned in $200.

MacIntyre plans to go back out and search for the rest of the missing cash, but she's not holding out a lot of hope.

"It's probably blown right across the [Canso] Causeway by now," she said.