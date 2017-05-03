The first-degree murder trial of Dalhousie University student William Sandeson continues Wednesday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Sandeson is accused in the death of Taylor Samson, a fellow Dalhousie University student whose body has not been recovered.

On Tuesday, a jury watched a videotape of Sandeson's interrogation by police in the days after Samson's disappearance in August 2015. It was the second time he'd been questioned in the case.

This is the trial's third week.

Blair Rhodes is liveblogging from court