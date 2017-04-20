A Dalhousie University student on trial for murder negotiated a marijuana deal worth tens of thousands of dollars with the fellow student he is accused of killing, a prosecutor told a Halifax jury Thursday.

In her opening remarks in the case, Crown attorney Susan MacKay said police later found Taylor Samson's blood on a bullet lodged in the window frame of William Sandeson's apartment.

Sandeson is on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court for first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Samson. The 22-year-old's body has never been found.

MacKay said the Crown intends to introduce evidence over the coming weeks that shows the two were negotiating a drug deal leading up the death.

Samson was last seen alive on the evening of Aug. 15, 2015, MacKay said. She said he was caught on security video walking up the hallway outside Sandeson's south-end Halifax apartment.

Security video

She said Sandeson and Samson are together in the video, which is part of a security system Sandeson had hooked up to a DVR in his bedroom.

MacKay said Samson is seen in the video carrying a large black duffel bag. She said text messages between the two men will reveal they negotiated a drug deal: 20 pounds of marijuana for $40,000 in cash. MacKay told the jury the marijuana was actually worth $90,000.

Court also heard that when Samson failed to return quickly to his girlfriend as he promised, she reported him missing to police.

Samson's blood found

MacKay said when police learned of the drug deal, the case was handed to the major crime unit. She said when police searched Sandeson's apartment, they found traces of what proved to be Samson's blood, including on a bullet they found lodged in a window frame in the kitchen.

MacKay said police were contacted by a lawyer on behalf of two men, one of whom was Sandeson's younger brother. Police recovered 20 pounds of marijuana from the men and there were traces of blood on the drugs, MacKay said.

Samson's mother, Linda Boutilier, is expected to testify this afternoon.

The trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court is expected to last 32 court days.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.