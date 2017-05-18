The jury in the first-degree murder trial of William Sandeson is scheduled to hear a full day of evidence today, their last day in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax before the holiday weekend.

The jury has been out of the courtroom for much of this week as lawyers discuss issues outside the regular trial, which is just past its midpoint.

Sandeson is charged in the death of Taylor Samson, a fellow Dalhousie University student. Samson's body has never been found.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.