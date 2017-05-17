Police rummaged through a pile of cow manure and drained a pond in their search for Taylor Samson, a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury was told Wednesday.

The manure was on the farm near Truro owned by William Sandeson's family. Sandeson is charged with first-degree murder in Samson's death.

Sgt. Andre Habib told the jury hearing the case against Sandeson that police used a cadaver dog to search the farm. Habib said the dog signalled next to the cow manure that there may be something there. Habib said the dog gave a similar signal at a pond near the farm.

Neither search turned up anything. Samson's body has never been found.

Searches of 3 locations

Habib heads the forensic identification unit for Halifax Regional Police. He participated in searches of the three main locations in this murder location: Sandeson's Halifax apartment, another nearby apartment where police found a stash of marijuana and the farm near Truro.

An aerial photo of the Truro-area farm belonging to William Sandeson's parents. The red line drawn by police indicates parts of the property that were searched. (Blair Rhodes/CBC)

Habib said he spent three days working on the search of the farm. He testified that police were joined by a ground search-and-rescue team to cover more of the area.

Other police witnesses have testified that they recovered a shower curtain, a large black duffel bag and other evidence at the farm. The duffel bag is similar to one Samson was seen carrying the night he disappeared.

An appliance box photographed by police investigating William Sandeson. (Blair Rhodes/CBC)

Habib and other police witnesses have testified about their search of an apartment on Chestnut Street in south-end Halifax where Sandeson's younger brother Adam lived. Police located and seized three containers of marijuana from the basement of that building.

The drugs were contained in a small appliance box, a backpack and a grocery bag. The containers and the drugs have all been introduced as evidence and shown to the jury at this trial.

Image from security video at Sandeson's apartment, showing Taylor Samson arriving. (Blair Rhodes/CBC)

Much of the last couple of days have been taken up with in-camera discussions involving only the lawyers and the judge. Everyone else has been banned from the courtroom.

The jury only heard two hours of evidence on Wednesday. They are expected to hear a full day of witness testimony on Thursday.

CBC's Blair Rhodes live blogged from Nova Scotia Supreme Court.