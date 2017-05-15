The first-degree murder trial of William Sandeson continues today in Halifax.

Sandeson is charged in the death of fellow Dalhousie student Taylor Samson on Aug. 15, 2015. Samson's body has never been found.

This is the fourth week of the trial, roughly the half-way point of the proceedings.

Last week the jury heard from two eyewitnesses who testified they heard a gunshot and saw a man bleeding to death in Sandeson's apartment.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.