Police used search dogs, cadaver dogs, a dive team and civilian searchers as they combed through a farm looking for clues in the death of a Dalhousie University student whose body has never been found, a jury in Halifax heard Thursday.

Taylor Samson, 22, disappeared in August 2015. A fellow student, William Sandeson, is charged with first-degree murder in Samson's death and is currently on trial in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Civilian searchers testified Thursday they were told to look for anything significant on the farm in the Truro, N.S., area, which belonged to Sandeson's parents. They were also told to look for human remains.

Gloves, bags introduced as evidence

The jury heard searchers found a pair of gloves discarded in some alders on the farm. They also discovered bags in the back of a derelict ice cream truck that was found on the property. The gloves and bags have been introduced as evidence at the trial.

The bags contained a black duffel bag similar to the one Samson was seen carrying on the night he disappeared. There were also several rags and a shower curtain.

The trial has previously heard that police discovered a shower curtain was missing from the bathroom in Sandeson's apartment in south-end Halifax.

Police witnesses also testified they drained a pond on the Sandeson property and sent an RCMP dive team into pools on adjacent properties in their search for clues.

Jury hears from IT expert

An IT expert who extracted video from a home security system Sandeson had installed in his apartment also testified Thursday.

David Webber said he was able to bypass the password protection on the DVR attached to the three security cameras. He told the court there appeared to be some glitches in the recording. He also admitted that when he viewed the video, he may have missed some details.

Much of the security video has been played for the seven man, seven woman jury in this trial. It includes footage of Sandeson escorting Samson up the hall outside his apartment on the night Samson disappeared.

The trial will resume Tuesday.

