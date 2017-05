The first-degree murder trial of Dalhousie University student William Sandeson is entering its fourth week.

The lead investigator, Det. Const. Roger Sayer, is back in the witness box to face questions from Sandeson's lawyers.

Sandeson is charged in the August 2015 killing of fellow Dalhousie student Taylor Samson, whose body has never been found.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.