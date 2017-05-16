Testimony has resumed in the first-degree murder trial of William Sandeson, 24, after lawyers and the judge spent part of Tuesday morning in a closed-door hearing in a Halifax courtroom.

Not only was the jury excluded from the hearing in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, but so were all members of the public, including media. The reasons why the court went in camera cannot be reported until the end of the trial.

Sandeson's trial is in its fourth week. He is accused of killing Taylor Samson, 22, a fellow Dalhousie University student who was last seen on Aug. 15, 2015. His body has never been recovered.

The first person to testify Tuesday following the in camera hearing was Dylan Zinck, Sandeson's roommate at the time of Samson's disappearance.

Zinck said he mostly stayed with his girlfriend and didn't spend much time at the apartment, coming home two to three times per week to look after his cat.

Asked to stay away for night

He told court he got a message from Sandeson on Friday, Aug.14, 2015 — the day before Samson's disappearance — telling him not to come home until after 8 p.m. the next day. He said he had received similar requests from Sandeson before but never for an entire night. He didn't ask why.

Zinck testified that when he returned to the apartment it was cleaner than usual and Sandeson told him they needed a new shower curtain. Zinck said he wasn't surprised because the old shower curtain had mould on it.

The second person to testify Tuesday, Det. Const. Ilya Nielsen of the forensic identification section, brought armloads of evidence with him into court and photos he took of where police seized containers of marijuana from an apartment building where Sandeson's younger brother, Adam, lived.

Nielsen continues his testimony Tuesday afternoon.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court.