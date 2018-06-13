4-hectare wildfire near Neils Harbour under control

A wildfire in Cape Breton that was about four hectares in size is now under control, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Bruce Nunn with the Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday evening that nine staff members from DNR, including a helicopter, as well as Parks Canada staff and volunteer fire departments responded to the fire near Neils Harbour.

Nunn said there are no structures at risk and the helicopter has been released from the scene.

He said this was one of five wildfires underway in the province on Wednesday evening.

Smoke can be seen from a wildfire near Neils Harbour, N.S. (Submitted by Jacklyn Schurman)

Victoria County was under a complete burn ban on Wednesday, according to the provincial county-by-county map of burning restrictions.

Staff Sgt. Allan Affleck with the RCMP said part of the Cabot Trail was initially closed for two hours while crews attended to the scene, and then was down to one lane. As of 8 p.m. the road is now completely open.

He said the fire was in the woods near the Buchanan Memorial Hospital.