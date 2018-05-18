Casting call for Indigenous teens — no experience required

Two Nova Scotia filmmakers are putting out the call for Indigenous males or two-spirit people in Atlantic Canada between ages 14 and 20 to star in a short film — no experience required.

Screenwriter Brett Hannam and producer Gharrett Patrick Poan are behind the film Wildfire, which is set to start filming July 16.

It's a story about Link, a two-spirit Mi'kmaq teen, who runs away from home to find his birth mother. Along the way he meets many different people including another two-spirit Mi'kmaq teen, all the while being pursued by Link's father.

"I don't really see a lot of two-spirit stories," said Hannam, who identifies as two-spirit. "I mean I can count them on one hand, I can count them on a couple of fingers, actually.

"Most of the content that exists is documentary, which is really good, and as things continue forward I hope to see more stories, more perspectives from Mi'kma'ki but from other nations as well."

"Two-spirit" is used by some Indigenous people to describe someone who has both a masculine and a feminine spirit or someone who does not adhere to traditional, binary gender roles of male and female.

Hannam said the the film is personal and he is in the process of trying to reconnect with his roots.

"I mean it's not completely autobiographical or anything and you have to have a creative licence when it comes to filmmaking a little bit to add in the explosions and the car chases," he said jokingly.

No acting experience necessary

Ideally, the stars would be two-spirit but Paon said he welcomes any males between the ages of 14 and 20 to audition.

"I would say anyone that's connected to the material, because some people are not two-spirit but they identify maybe as LGBT or outside of any kind of mainstream spectrum, that are interested in the material that maybe don't have experience," said Poan, stressing that acting experience is not required.

He said the casting process will be more of a conversation with everyone who comes in, rather than a more formal audition.

To apply, email: wildfireshortfilm@gmail.com with the subject line "Casting submission" along with a recent photo and where you live in Nova Scotia.

The audition locations will be determined after the filmmakers know where the most applicants live. Applicants from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. are encouraged to apply.

The deadline for submission is May 23 with auditions beginning May 25.