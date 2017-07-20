Tired of those long road-construction delays in that hot, humid summer weather?

So is Bruce Zvaniga, Halifax's director of planning and public works. But if you think this work should be done outside the precious few weeks of summer in Nova Scotia, think again.

Zvaniga said no one likes road construction during the summer, but it's the only time to do it.

"The main reason our projects are in the summer is very much weather-related," he said.

"You're more frustrated … when you're faced with delays and congestion. But ultimately, it's driven by economics and the value you get from doing the work at the right time."

Where the work is happening

Halifax is in the midst of a major street and sidewalk rebuild project on Argyle Street — a section of the municipality known to draw lots of tourists in the summer.

On Monday, the St. Margarets Bay Road will be off limits to commuters who use that route to get to the peninsula.

There are also long delays this week on Hammonds Plains Road as crews replace asphalt and install bike lanes.

"St. Margarets Bay is clearly the most disruptive to the community impacted by it. And Argyle is probably a very close second," Zvaniga said.

Construction on St. Margarets Bay Road slows traffic to a crawl. (CBC)

And don't forget Quinpool Road, where Halifax Water is replacing infrastructure west of Oxford Street.

Business owners who operate in both districts shake their heads and wonder why the municipality chooses the tourist season to tackle such disruptive projects.

Asphalt, weather considerations

It will cause delays and headaches for summer drivers, but Zvaniga said there's no other time to do it.

First, he said, there are fewer than five asphalt plants in the Halifax area — all of which only operate from May until November.

Outside of those months, it is too cold for the asphalt to properly cure.

Excavation becomes more complicated during colder weather, too, because it's more likely waterlines will get damaged in sub-zero temperatures.

Zvaniga said most business owners tell him they would rather have fewer construction delays in September and October.

"What we hear from business is that September or October is a real key season particularly. Anything that's tourist industry or tied to cruise ship industry," he said.

Double budget, double work

"Overall, the number of vehicles on the road is lower in the July and August time frame, so there are fewer people impacted," Zvaniga said.

There's almost double the amount of roadwork happening around the city than there was five years ago.

Zvaniga said five years ago, the municipality would budget about $20 million for roadwork. Now that budget is up to $40 million.