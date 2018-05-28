Why groups like the National Citizens Alliance feel comfortable speaking out

A professor who studies hate crimes says the group that brought an anti-immigration message to the Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival parade in Kentville, N.S., on Saturday may have been expecting a warmer welcome.

The festival announced Sunday the group will be banned from future parades. While organizers did not name the group, the National Citizens Alliance confirmed Monday it was them.

Michael Boudreau, a professor in the criminology department at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, said some groups may look to the Maritimes as "a place where their message might be more receptive."

"That's not to say residents of the Maritimes are any more racist than anyone else in the country, but there are fewer immigrants in the Maritimes," he said. "As a result, some of these groups who are preaching, arguably, an anti-immigration message, they may believe that there will be less opposition to that message."

According to the National Citizens Alliance's website, the group wants to implement a "strong, no-nonsense immigration policy that puts the well-being and safety of the Canadian people first and implements a temporary pause and substantial reduction in immigration."

Defining Canadian heritage

Boudreau said he has not heard anything from the National Citizens Alliance that qualifies legally as hate speech, but he said it's important to question groups like it to clarify its positions.

During the parade, the group's leader, Stephen Garvey, was heard telling the crowds lined up along the streets, "We believe in protecting Canada's heritage, identity and culture."

Stephen Garvey is the leader of the National Citizens Alliance, a group that appeared in the Apple Blossom Festival's parade on Saturday. (National Citizens Alliance/Facebook)

"What has to be asked is … when these groups say 'Canadian heritage,' who do they really mean? Does that mean First Nations people, does that mean people of African-Nova Scotian descent or by 'heritage' do they really mean white Canadians? And that's where things perhaps do get a little more interesting," Boudreau said.

When CBC News questioned Garvey about his group's definition of Canadian heritage Sunday, he said "the forefathers and foremothers who created our country, that's our heritage. All the settlers and pioneers that came over and the Aboriginal people who created our country, that's our heritage."

Garvey said his group condemns all forms of hate and racism and has zero tolerance for anyone who is racist or hateful.

Anti-Islam group connection

Garvey said the National Citizens Alliance wants the Annapolis Valley Apple Blossom Festival to reverse its decision and allow the group to participate in the event next year. It said it also wants an apology.

Halifax Imam Jamal Badawi said he hopes the group is sincere when it condemns hate and racism, but added he has his doubts.

Jamal Badawi is an imam in Halifax. (CBC)

Badawi said Garvey has connections to anti-Islam groups.

Last year, CBC reported Garvey took part in an anti-immigration protest outside a school in Red Deer, Alta. At the time, Garvey was a member of the Worldwide Coalition Against Islam and said the intent of the protest was to raise awareness about the need to protect "Canadian culture" in schools.

"To me that's hate," Badawi said. "So the connection and the idea shows they're trying to encapsulate what they're saying so that they're trying to avoid any legal consequences."

Badawi said the message is nuanced, but it's there.

"I think they're smart. And they know the laws in Canada," he said.

Badawi said the festival and others speaking out about the group is a hopeful sign.

"A large number did not accept that and objected to it. So that seemed to indicate the notion of not only tolerance, but acceptance of the mosaic," Badawi said.

Possible financial motives

The National Citizens Alliance was formerly known as the National Advancement Party of Canada. The party was deregistered Dec. 31, 2017.

The group is collecting donations online under its new name.

"These are not well-funded groups, unlike similar ones in the United States, which are better funded, better organized. Not the case here," Boudreau said.

"And one could argue that perhaps they're feeling a little desperate in terms of raising funds and membership, because they're coming here."