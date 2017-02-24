The Whitney Pier rink is staying open thanks to money from the provincial government and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Earlier this month, there was fear the rink would shut down after it's main client, the Sydney Minor Hockey Association, moved to a new facility in Membertou.

At the same time it lost its main source of revenue, the Whitney Pier rink was struggling to pay off a $9,000 power bill.

The provincial government has stepped in to keep the lights on at the rink.

The municipality has offered to help with some of the rink's other bills including paying $7,000 for equipment and repairs. It's not clear what the status of the overdue power bill is.

The rink is also getting support from the community. About 60 people showed up to a public meeting last night to work on ways to keep the rink open.

Jackie Pearson (left) and Kim Sheppard (right) are on the board of directors for the Whitney Pier rink. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Big plans and lots of hope

"Our new go-forward plan is to get our new board together, get a funding committee together and start raising money," said Kim Sheppard a member of the rink's board of directors.

"The hope for the future is to have that Pier rink open all year long, some new programs going on and make it a new staple in our community."

The rink could host events like flea markets, farmers' markets, dances and private parties, she said.

Local business owner Dave Gillis told the meeting the rink is an important community asset.

"The young people have to come together and make sure that this thing keeps going. I do think the farmers' market is looking for a new place, maybe we can bring them down to the Pier in the busloads."

"I think people have to leave here tonight with the will to spread the good word and send the message that this place is not going to close," Gillis said.

Operators of the 50-year-old Whitney Pier rink have been struggling to pay the bills since the Sydney Minor Hockey Association moved to a new arena. (George Mortimer/CBC)

New hockey league could help rink

Jim MacLeod, regional councillor for the area, believes the rink is important to the well being of the community.

"I want to see the Pier rink rejuvenated, you know I played hockey, I love skating, and I think that the Pier rink is like the Open Hearth Park. It can bring people back, away from the chesterfields and put them in the health that they should be."

A newly formed gentlemen's hockey league has approached the board to take over the ice time freed up when the Sydney Minor Hockey Association left.

"It's called the Cape Breton Gentlemen's Hockey League. Right now, we have 8 teams in there. Next year, it's probably going to blow up to at least 12 or even higher, I'm expecting maybe 16, " Corey MacNeil , 26, said.

"We're trying to get all our ice times at the Pier rink."

Corey MacNeil is part of the Cape Breton Gentlemen's Hockey League, it's looking to rent ice time at the rink.

The municipality is working on an engineering study of the building expected to be completed sometime in April.

Sheppard said if any serious problems show up and the building needs renovations, the board will turn to the federal and provincial governments for help.