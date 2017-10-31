The volunteer board of directors for an arena in Whitney Pier, N.S., has decided to put its faith in the community instead of relying on government funding.

Earlier this year, the board of the Whitney Pier Rink said it could not meet its operating costs this season unless the Cape Breton Regional Municipality or provincial government helped pay an outstanding Nova Scotia Power bill of between $40,000 and $50,000.

Neither government has provided funding.

Board secretary Kim Sheppard said the board met Friday and decided to open anyway.

Plan to bring in more money

"We understand that we are taking on a large task, but we are going to do it with or without the help of CBRM," she said.

"We are just planning on doing more bookings, more fundraising and see how it goes from there."

Sheppard said they are already seeing a lot of community support.

Even though most groups booked ice time at local rinks weeks ago, Sheppard said the rink's clients have been patient.

"Believe it or not, a lot of people who were booked the last few years with the Pier rink — and when I say few years, some maybe five, some maybe 10, some maybe 30 — they have all waited to see if we are going to be opening or not," she said.

Once people learn the Pier rink will open, Sheppard said the board expects to to get more bookings for parties and hockey practices.

The board is also talking to Nova Scotia Power about a possible payment plan as it's worried about going further into debt.

Still hoping for government assistance

Sheppard said the board still hopes to receive some type of help from the Department of Municipal Affairs and the municipality.

The municipality has told the board it will not provide funding until it's provided with signed contracts for ice time.