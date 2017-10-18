The people who run the Whitney Pier rink say if they don't get help from the province and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality by next week, the rink will not open this season.

Board secretary Kim Sheppard said the Pier rink has been struggling ever since the Membertou Sports Centre opened last fall.

It now owes Nova Scotia Power between $40,000 and $50,000.

A big bill in the way

The board has asked the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and the provincial government for $20,000 each.

"Without assistance with that power bill," Sheppard said, "we're not going to have enough in our operating [budget] because, of course, we will have to pay on that power bill. If that power bill was wiped clean, we will have the funding to keep going for this season."

Sheppard said earlier reports that the municipality and the province had paid that bill are not correct, but that CBRM did help with new equipment and the province spoke to NSP on the board's behalf.

The demand for ice time has increased since the Bayplex Recreation Centre in Glace Bay announced it would not open this season.

"What I'm telling people is that the board does plan to open," said Sheppard. "I'm not giving false hope but I am telling them we do need confirmation from CBRM and our provincial government before we can give them a date of opening."

No 'funding envelope'

Sheppard said the board has met with Sydney-Whitney Pier MLA Derek Mombourquette and Mayor Cecil Clarke.

Mombourquette has confirmed he received a funding request from the Whitney Pier rink a few days ago but can't help.

"This specific ask that they are asking for, $20,000 for the power bill, is one that doesn't fall under a funding envelope."

Mombourquette said the province has a variety of grants for organizations but does not provide operational funds.

CBRM's parks, grounds and buildings manager, Allan Clarke, sent CBC this statement: "As of yesterday, Oct. 16, the required information needed to validate the funding request has not yet been received from the Whitney Pier rink's board. As such, the request for funds is incomplete to proceed to council for consideration."

Red tape

Sheppard said the board has been working with the municipality for months. An assessment of the rink was completed, the financials were reviewed and accounting firm MGM prepared a report.

Then, she said, CBRM requested copies of signed contracts for booked ice time.

That is something they can't provide because the rink doesn't sign contracts with gentlemen's hockey leagues or birthday parties or ice hockey practices, she explained.

"Hopefully, we will have a definite yes or no [on funding] by the end of the week because it is in the eleventh hour," Sheppard said.