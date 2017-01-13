A new affording housing complex in Whitney Pier, N.S., is offering "more freedom" for people living with mental illness or addiction, tenants say.

Mary O'Rilley, who moved into the eight-unit complex in June, said it has changed her life.

"When I had emotional and difficult problems, I lived in a very small apartment with very small windows," she said. "I couldn't look out and see the trees and look at the birds. Now I feel so much freedom. I can look out and watch the birds and enjoy my house."

Tenant Joseph MacDonald said he's happy with his new apartment.

"I just love it. It's very clean, it's very bright, it just feels really good to have a place like that," he said. "I feel more freedom, like I feel more [at] ease with my life and what's going on. I feel really good being there.... Everyone should have affordable housing."

'Just the tip of the iceberg'

The rent for units in the apartment complex is covered by the tenants' provincial housing allowance.

Lynn Rossiter, housing co-ordinator with Mental Health and Addiction Services, said it is a challenge to find affordable housing anywhere in Cape Breton.

It's "quite dire right now," she said. "I think people would be challenged to find affordable housing to rent under $600 and the shelter allowance amount is $535."

The $800,000 project was part of the Supportive Housing for Individuals with Mental Illness program. (George Mortimer/CBC)

It's important for people who are vulnerable for health reasons to have places where they can live and be part of the community, Rossiter said.

"Our project is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of addressing some of the needs that are in the community right now around safe and affordable housing," she said.

Wait list for units

Tenants moved into the apartment building over the summer.

The $800,000 project, part of the Supportive Housing for Individuals with Mental Illness program, is a partnership between all three levels of government and community organizations such as New Dawn Enterprises. The Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation and Housing Nova Scotia were also involved.

"This model has shown that those types of housing support services actually work, when we are able to house people and provide the support, people can recover and live well in the community," Rossiter said.

Lynn Rossiter, housing co-ordinator with Mental Health and Addiction Services, says it is challenge to find affordable housing anywhere in Cape Breton. (George Mortimer/CBC)

There's a wait list of 40 clients. But another project is being considered, said another partner organization called Share, Support and Recovery Inc.

"We're already looking at our next building project and speaking with our funders now to secure those funds, some of which we've secured from the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation and the Homelessness Partnering Strategy," said executive director Shaun MacLean.