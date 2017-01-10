A Halifax woman who uses a wheelchair said she has no sure way to make it to the Halifax Stanfield International Airport for an early morning flight.

"I don't understand how these taxis can get wheelchair-accessible taxi licences when they are not available when people need them," said Mary MacDonald.

MacDonald, who has muscular dystrophy, said she wants to take part in a new clinical trial but needs to go to Toronto twice in January for medical appointments.

No early morning vehicles available

To try to defray costs for herself and a personal assistant, MacDonald hoped to take a 5:30 a.m. flight and come back later the same day.

But neither Halifax Transit's airport route or private shuttles are on the road that early.

I'm not going to purchase an airline ticket and then just cross my fingers that I'm going to be able to get a cab. - Mary MacDonald

When MacDonald called two main taxi companies a week ahead of time, she said they both told her they could not guarantee a wheelchair-accessible van would be available.

'It's unacceptable'

"I'm not going to purchase an airline ticket and then just cross my fingers that I'm going to be able to get a cab," she said.

"It's unacceptable for both residents and visitors to have this kind of unreliable service."

MacDonald said she may be forced to fly to Toronto the day before and pay for a hotel, which she finds frustrating and unfair.

Not enough accessible taxis in Halifax

A member of Halifax's accessibility advisory committee said part of the problem is the declining number of accessible taxis.

Gerry Post, who also uses a wheelchair, told CBC News in an email that less than five per cent of Halifax's taxi fleet is accessible.

In large cities like London and New York City, it's 100 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, he said.

A member of Halifax's accessibility advisory committee says part of the problem is the declining number of accessible taxis. (Getty Images)

Casino Taxi tries to find a driver

Brian Herman, president of Casino Taxi, said he agrees it's a tricky situation.

He said drivers are independent operators and cannot be forced to go out on the road. On top of that, Herman said accessible vans are more expensive to buy.

Herman said he would try to find a driver willing to take an advance booking for MacDonald.