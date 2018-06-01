Wheelchair-friendly fishing park sought for Williamswood area

A Sambro, N.S., man said two of his best friends who had cancer — Cory Shay and Kyle MacKay — inspired him to look for property to develop a wheelchair-accessible park in the Williamswood area.

"They both unfortunately passed away in their 20s," said Chad Garrison. "They had pretty bad mobility issues. One was paralyzed from the waist down and was in a wheelchair. We all liked to go fishing, so it was hard to do that without enough accessible fishing sites in the area."

Of 23 listed barrier-free sport fishing sites in Nova Scotia, only four are in the Halifax region.

The closest spot to Williamswood is Albro Lake in Dartmouth — about a half-hour drive away.

Chad Garrison wants to develop an area around Sambro or Williamswood to turn into an accessible fishing park. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

"Sambro, Williamswood, it's an aging population. It's going to be good for not just people in wheelchairs, but elderly folks, children, small kids," Garrison said.

An ideal location, he said, would be in a spot that overlooks Grand Lake — a place that has sentimental value because that's one of the spots where he, Shay and MacKay used to go fishing. The lake has speckled trout, brown bullhead and smallmouth bass.

Raising money for land

Garrison is in the process of raising $15,000 to buy land.

In addition to a GoFundMe crowdfunding effort, the Shay & MacKay Memorial Fishing Derby was held last weekend at Grand Lake to raise money for the project as well as for a scholarship for a J.L. Ilsley student.

"We would like to have a sheltered picnic area as well as a platform or boardwalk that people could go out on a wheelchair. The lake is pretty rocky here, so it's not very accessible at the moment."

Garrison also hopes to build a wheelchair-accessible bathroom and a dock for canoes and kayaks.

Garrison said he has support from his municipal councillor, Steve Adams, and his MLA, Brendan Maguire.

"Until we get the land, we're just sitting still," said Garrison.