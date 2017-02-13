A nor'easter has forced closure of most — but not all — businesses and services in Nova Scotia on Monday.

The storm is expected to dump lots of snow and blow strong winds across the province. In anticipation, most Nova Scotians are hunkering down as police warn roads are not safe to travel.

But some still had to go to work Monday, including those who work at Nova Scotia's law courts and emergency hospital services.

Most locations have indicated they're assessing closure hour by hour. As for coffee shops, restaurants and gas stations, it's best to call ahead.

Some Superstores open

Here's a list of some local services defying the weather.