Some musicians from the Middle River area of Cape Breton hope to get the ear of politicians with a new tune about rural road woes.

The West Side Middle River Road hasn't been repaired for many years and last week a portion washed out in a rainstorm.

Kate Oland hopes her song will inspire politicians where petitions haven't.

"We have tried all of the proper channels, we have tried petitions, we've tried speaking directly to our government officials, we've tried newspaper articles," she said.

"I just sort of thought, 'Maybe getting a bit of humour going around this issue would help.'"

Singer Mary Austin and guitarist Bill Conall join Oland. Their rendition of the West Side Middle River Road describes "hitting all the bumps and flying over jumps."

Oland said she came up with the song 10 years ago while driving her son to the doctor for treatment of a broken leg.

"The road was so twisty and turny and bumpy and uncomfortable to go down," she said.

"To pass the time and make him laugh and take his mind off the ouchies, I made up a song in the car as we went along"

People who live on West Side Middle River Road describe it as "horrific". (Patrick Lanctot )

After the washout last week, Oland added a new verse, which includes the lyric: "Can't go to work today, 'cause the road has washed away."

Oland hopes if the song gets airplay, candidates in the provincial election will feel pressured to respond.

She said people want to see the government come up with a meaningful plan to address rural road issues in the province.

Transportation Department

In an email to CBC, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal said work to replace the culvert that was recently washed out should begin shortly, weather permitting.

The department said sections of the Middle River Road are slated for asphalt maintenance this season.