A fish plant in West Pubnico, N.S., has been closed indefinitely by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The agency said food safety controls are not being implemented on a consistent basis at the East Coast Atlantic Fisheries facility in southwestern Nova Scotia.

It claims East Coast Atlantic Fisheries Ltd. failed to correct deficiencies identified in previous inspections.

The licence to operate was suspended Nov. 20 and posted publicly on the agency's website Nov. 23.

Deficiencies not identified

Natasha Gauthier, a spokesperson for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, said the plant will not be allowed to resume operations until the agency is confident it can operate safely.

"Whatever corrective measures we set out that they have, they would need to report back to us and our inspectors would verify to make sure that everything we asked them to do has in fact been done and we're satisfied with their response," Gauthier said.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency did not identify the deficiencies.

It said there is no recall associated with the licence suspension.

China connection

Records show the East Coast Atlantic Fisheries plant and two adjacent buildings on Highway 335 in Middle West Pubnico were purchased Dec. 2, 2016 by Juehui International Canada Corporation.

Juehui lists its business address as care of a Chinese food restaurant in Saint John.

One of the company's two directors resides in Xiamin City, China.

The other director is Ken Zhaoning Situ, whose address is listed as care of China Coast Restaurant in Saint John.

East Coast Atlantic Fisheries is also registered in New Brunswick with the same directors, plus one additional director residing in Fort McMurray.

No one answered the phone at the plant in West Pubnico Monday.