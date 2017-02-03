You'd think teenagers would jump at the chance to sleep in an extra hour every day.

But a Grade 12 student in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley says she and many of her fellow students don't want their school day to start one hour later — despite a proposal to do just that and research suggesting they would benefit from the change.

"If it's not broke then why are we trying to fix anything," said 17-year-old Raeghan Brydon.

The Annapolis Valley Regional School Board is currently reviewing the start times for West Kings District High School in Auburn and its feeder schools.

The proposal is to change first bell at the high school from 8 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. The dismissal time would also switch from 2 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Students were surveyed

Brydon, who wakes up at 6:15 a.m. to make it to school on time, said she doesn't have a problem getting out of bed, especially because she hits the sack at 10 p.m. every night.

More than 560 students filled out a paper survey distributed by the West Kings student council in 2016, according to the school board website. Just 56 indicated they wanted the school start time to change.

Raeghan Brydon says a later dismissal time would mean she can no longer do child care for her sister after school. (Sarah Simpson)

Good practice

Leah Morrison, 18, who graduated from West Kings last year, said waking up early was good practice for life after high school.

Now a university student in New Brunswick, she said her morning classes often start at 8 a.m. When she isn't in school, she often has to be at work by 8 a.m.

Morrison said changing the dismissal time at West Kings could hurt those high school students who have part-time jobs. Right now her friends who work at the local McDonald's, for example, are able to do a full six-hour shift at the end of their school day.

"This push for a change isn't really doing anyone any favours if no one wants it," Morrison said.

Younger students affected

If approved, the start and end times for some elementary and middle schools in the area would also change.

In some cases, because of a complex busing schedule, the younger students would have to start the school day earlier than they do now.

"That's a lot earlier for younger kids to be out and about and on dark roads waiting for buses earlier in the morning," Brydon said.

She said the proposed changes also mean she would still be in class when she is due to pick up her nine-year-old sister from school, which she does quite frequently.

Dr. Stan Kutcher says students would benefit from later school start times in a number of ways, including lower body mass index, better grades, better social relationships and even fewer traffic accidents. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)

Research findings

Dr. Stan Kutcher, an expert in adolescent mental health and a professor at Dalhouse University, has studied the existing literature on teenagers and sleep.

He did a teleconference with Annapolis Valley Regional School Board members in February 2016 to share his findings.

Teenagers need between 8½ and 9½ hours of sleep each night, he said, and it's not easy for them to go to bed early because they're biologically wired to stay up late.

So, the best approach is to let them sleep longer in the mornings, Kutcher said.

"If you're sitting in a math class and it's 8 o'clock in the morning and you're mostly falling asleep, there's not a lot of learning that's happening there," he said.

Students would benefit from later school start times in a number of ways, Kutcher said, including lower body mass index, better grades, better social relationships and even fewer traffic accidents.

Annapolis Valley Regional School Board superintendent Roberta Kubik said staff are currently conducting a number of public consultation sessions in the area, as well as an online survey to gauge public opinion on the matter.

They are expected to make a decision on a change to school start times this spring.