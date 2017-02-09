After years of bickering, two neighbouring rural Nova Scotia communities — the Town of Windsor and the Municipality of West Hants — have agreed to stop fighting and start sharing services.

Both sides signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday which means Windsor won't be asking the province's utility and review board to force an amalgamation of the areas.

"This will allow the two units to work together on a better future for our citizens," said Abraham Zebian, warden of West Hants.

Building trust

"We believe this will allow us to work co-operatively and find out where we can cost-share on services, build our communities' trust again ... between the two councils and just really grow our respective communities."

Windsor's mayor said the memorandum shows a willingness to work together for the good of the regional community. Mayor Anna Allen said she believes a strong partnership with West Hants is a better way to achieve the same goals.

Some examples of places where the two sides will work together relates to fire services, water utilities, public works and everything in between. How exactly that will work will be determined in upcoming discussions, Zebian said.

Acrimonious fire service

West Hants' decision to withdraw from shared fire services with Windsor to start its own has been a sore spot in the relationship between the two communities.

"We're tired of the fighting. We're tired of the negative comments. We're tired of the depressed attitudes." - Abraham Zebian, warden of West Hants

Zebian said he "couldn't say much" on the future of the fire services now, but he said West Hants is in talks with Windsor about "how to bring it all together."

He said the two sides were able to come to an understanding, thanks in part to new councils elected in October.

New blood

"It's completely new individuals. There's no history between us personally, right? So it wasn't a hard achievement," he said. "It's two groups of people really wanting to move forward. We want to mend our communities.

"We're tired of the fighting. We're tired of the negative comments. We're tired of the depressed attitudes. We're looking to build a community for our children."

West Hants councillor Kathy Monroe led a citizen initiative to dissolve the two municipalities and amalgamate. She said she is pleased the memorandum was signed.

"I want us not to be able to walk away at the first spat," Monroe said. "I think in the end this is going to get us to where we want to be."​