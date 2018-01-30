The Nova Scotia town known as the birthplace of hockey is one step closer to a new arena.

At a special council meeting Monday night, the Municipality of the District of West Hants decided to let Windsor, N.S., be the lead in a proposed arena project that has previously been slowed down by a number of issues.

The municipality also confirmed they will be giving $1 million to the arena project over a five-year period.

"Council just felt that this will move the project along a lot quicker," said Warden Abraham Zebian. "The dream is for Windsor to have a world-class arena; we support that and we feel this is the best way forward."

First announced four years ago as a $12-million arena and hockey heritage centre, planning for the project has bounced around in many different directions between the town of Windsor and the municipality.

"If we went our separate ways with them wanting to do this, and us wanting to do something else, then we probably wouldn't have access to any of their money," said Windsor Mayor Anna Allen. "This way we do have access to it, and we need to make sure that it goes where they want it to go. And we will come up with a great plan."

One proposal by the Long Pond Arena Society would see the arena located in Windsor, N.S., just steps away from where hockey is believed to have been first played. (Submitted by Long Pond Arena Society)

Town officials are expected to decide on the location of the proposed arena in about two weeks, Allen said, noting they continue to work on the details. There are currently two sites being considered.

"It doesn't have to be totally finished in design and things like that, but the project has to be firm and we need to know who our funding partners are, and fundraising will have to be part of that as well," said Allen. "Then that would be our application moving forward to try and secure other money."

Once a site is selected, the application will be submitted to the federal government — before an April 1 deadline — in order to qualify for additional funds.

The Nova Scotia government has already committed $3 million for the project, but King's-Edgehill School, located in Windsor, withdrew its previous $1-million pledge.

The future arena has been touted as a potential Cooperstown North — a reference to Cooperstown, N.Y., the village that houses the National Baseball Hall of Fame, a popular U.S. tourist attraction.