2-vehicle crash in Wellington, N.S., leaves 1 one person dead

An 80-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old man has serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Wellington, N.S., Sunday evening.

RCMP say the crash happened at 7:20 p.m. on Highway 2 at Abilene Avenue, about five kilometres north of Fall River.

The man who died was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man was transported to hospital via LifeFlight helicopter.