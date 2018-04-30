More security failures discovered in Nova Scotia's FOI portal

Continued efforts to restore Nova Scotia's freedom-of-information portal have revealed 11 other IP addresses downloaded personal documents that should not have been on the website.

A government spokesperson said a review looking for any other abnormal behaviour showed that, clustered around March, about 900 documents in total were downloaded by 11 different IP addresses. Those documents are the same as some of the 7,000 known to have been downloaded between March 3 to 5 by a 19-year-old Halifax man.

The man now faces of charge of unauthorized use of a computer.

53 people affected

Internal Services Department spokesperson Brian Taylor said the 53 people affected by the 900 downloaded documents would have already been notified following the discovery of the 7,000-document download. Nevertheless, they will be notified again.

The portal has been offline since mid-April when a government employee discovered the ability to access personal information that should never have been made public on the forward-facing website. It was following that discovery that officials learned someone had downloaded the portal's entire contents. That man has told CBC News he did not do it maliciously, but rather for research.

Since then, government IT staff along with the vendor, Unisys, have been working to determine and repair the problem. Government has also contracted a third party to do further testing on the website.

Credit monitoring offered to 323 people

Meanwhile, the government has contracted TransUnion to provide free credit monitoring for 323 people whose sensitive personal information, such as birth dates and social insurance numbers, were accessed through the web portal security failure.

The latest discoveries of unusual activity have been forwarded to Halifax Regional Police as part of their investigation. The province's privacy commissioner, Catherine Tully, and Auditor General Michael Pickup are also working on an investigation of their own.