High winds and heavy rains continue to pound the province, flooding streets, damaging buildings and knocking out power in a handful of areas.

The town of Antigonish, N.S., has been swamped with heavy rains that caused a river in the town to breach its banks and flood backyards, parking lots and playgrounds.

The water is flowing through parts of the town, including Columbus Field, the area around the St. Andrews Street Bridge and the parking lot behind Main Street, which flooded and froze on Friday, according to Antigonish mayor Laurie Boucher.

A large parking lot behind Main Street in Antigonish has flooded again. The lot flooded and froze on Friday night as well. (Laurie Boucher)

"Right now the water is from the brook all the way up to the buildings again. You can't get through with a car or any kind of a vehicle," she said. "It's overflowing the bank, coming in through the parking lot and going back out into the brook again in another parking lot down on Church Street."

Boucher has not heard from any business owners saying their businesses took on water so far today, but she expects that to change as the day goes on. It's also very likely that homes near the river may have had flooded basements, said Boucher.

The mayor of Antigonish Laurie Boucher expects she will get reports about flooded basements in the community throughout the day. (Laurie Boucher)

Town crews have been out blocking both foot and passenger traffic to areas that have flooded. They've also contacted people whose homes and businesses may have been at risk.

Traffic is congested in and around Main Street due to the flooding, said Boucher. Since no cars are allowed in the parking lot behind Main Street, people have to hunt down another place to put their cars.

The rain in Antigonish is expected to stop late Monday afternoon, but it will take longer for floodwaters to recede. (Laurie Boucher)

Cars also can't get down Church Street past St. Ninian Street because of the floodwaters.

Earlier this morning much of the province was under a rainfall warning, with up to 45 millimetres expected. Some areas of eastern Nova Scotia could see up to 60 millimetres, according to Environment Canada.

Rainfall warnings are still in place for most counties east of Halifax, including:

Antigonish County.

Guysborough County.

Inverness County.

Pictou County.

Richmond County.

Cape Breton County.

Victoria County.

Environment Canada said flooding is possible in low-lying areas and heavy downpours could cause flash flooding or lead to water pooling on roads.

High winds also damaged Nova Scotia Power's overhead equipment, knocking out electricity to more than 3,000 Nova Scotia Power customers this morning. Most have since had their power restored.

There are wind warnings in many parts of Nova Scotia, with winds gusting to 90 km/h.

The roof at the Maritime Conservatory of Music in Halifax was damaged by high winds on Monday morning. Shingles and other roofing materials blew off. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Those high winds blew off sections of roof at The Maritime Conservatory of Music on Chebucto Road in Halifax.

People in the area said repairs to the roof were done only a few months ago.

Wind warnings are still in place for the following areas:

Guysborough County.

Inverness County.

Richmond County.

Cape Breton County.

Victoria County.

A Les Suêtes wind warning has been issued for Inverness County (Mabou and north), with winds gusting to 130 km/h.

The rain is expected to taper off this afternoon from west to east as the low pressure system moves away from the province. The wind is also expected to die down throughout the day.