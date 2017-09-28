The vestiges of what was once Hurricane Maria sparked lightning strikes across Nova Scotia Thursday, causing scattered power outages and delays at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

By Thursday evening, weather warnings had been lifted.

But earlier in the day, more than 170 Nova Scotia Power customers in the Annapolis Valley lost electricity for almost two and a half hours due to a lightning strike shortly after 7 a.m. in the Aylesford area, according to a spokesperson for the utility. A second strike in the Truro area around the same time also knocked out power for about two hours.

There was a second outage later in the morning in the Aylesford area caused by tree branches falling on power lines.

Fears of lightning strikes kept ground crews off the tarmac at the province's largest and busiest airport, according to a spokesperson. That meant there was no refueling, no food delivery to planes and no loading of luggage for some time.

Despite heavy rain, there are no reports of serious flooding and only scattered reports of traffic accidents.

Hurricane Maria hammered Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, devastating the island. Maria has since weakened to a tropical storm and as of Thursday evening was about 600 kilometres southeast of New York City.

According to Environment Canada, the storm is expected to move east over the next few days, but track well off the coast of Atlantic Canada.