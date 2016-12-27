Wet weather made for challenging driving on most Nova Scotia highways Tuesday.

Overnight snow turned to heavy rain for central Nova Scotia by early morning where the temperature reached 5 degrees and it was raining in southwestern parts of the province as well as the Annapolis Valley area.

Snow was still falling in northern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton mid-morning but temperatures were on the rise, reaching -1 degree by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Strong winds and slushy roads

A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada forecasted a total of 15 centimetres of snow over eastern Nova Scotia.

The statement also warned of strong winds and blowing snow.

Highways were slushy and wet on the Cobequid Pass in Nova Scotia on Tuesday. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

The worst road conditions appear to be in Amherst, Springhill, Pugwash, New Glasgow, Antigonish and into Cape Breton, where highways are snow covered.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality cancelled curbside garbage collection on Tuesday morning due to the deteriorating conditions.

The Cobequid Pass remains open and is "passable with caution," with slush-filled lanes and a vehicle off the road.

Cancellations and delays

There were flight delays at Halifax Stanfield International Airport but no cancellations as of mid-morning Tuesday.

Ferries between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland were delayed. The North Sydney to Port aux Basques crossing at 12:30 p.m. is now scheduled for 11:45 p.m. The Port aux Basques to North Sydney crossing at 11:45 a.m. is delayed until 11:45 p.m.

Ferry sailings between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, both the 5 p.m. from Digby and the 2 p.m. from Saint John, are cancelled.