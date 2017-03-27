A low pressure system moving out of New England and south of Nova Scotia will bring a slippery mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the province today through tomorrow.

While some light snow has already moved into Nova Scotia, the wintry mix of weather will become more persistent and widespread heading into this evening.

For much of the southwest of the province a turn to freezing rain is expected this evening and tonight.

There is a risk of several hours of freezing rain for Annapolis, Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne and Queens counties, and Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for those areas.

The precipitation is expected to continue into Tuesday.

A complete turn to rain may be in store for coastal communities from the Digby Neck through Yarmouth and up towards Shelburne.

Areas of central and southwestern Nova Scotia that don't see as much freezing rain will likely pick up eight to 15 centimetres of snow mixed with ice pellets this evening, tonight and into tomorrow morning.

In preparation for the snow the Halifax Regional Municipality has put its overnight parking ban into effect from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m. Vehicles are not allowed to park on the road during those hours.

Northern parts of Cumberland and Colchester counties as well as Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough counties are expected to see smaller amounts of snow and ice — about three to eight centimetres.

Cape Breton skirts the edge of the snow with this one and may pick up one to three centimetres of snow in flurries over the next 36 hours.

Another March snowfall looks likely Wednesday into Thursday as another low pressure system moves past the Atlantic coastline of the province.